2020 Monroe County Fair canceled

The Juneau County Fair in Mauston was canceled Monday, and two weeks ago, the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis was canceled for the first time in 75 years.

The Jackson County Fair in Black River Falls has yet to cancel but announced June 1 that all grandstand entertainment has been canceled. The fair is scheduled for July 29 though Aug. 2.

"We recognize the economic impact COVID-19 has had on our community experiencing financial hardship due to the situation and felt it was unfair to ask for financial support and participation during these times," the post reads. "This, along with our Tomah Pull cancellation, has proven to be the most difficult decisions that the fair board has had to make over the years."

The Monroe County Fair dates back to 1858, when the first one was held in Sparta. In 1869, the Eastern Monroe Agricultural Society held its first fair in Tomah. It survived through the Great Depression and World War II with the 1945 fair drawing a paid attendance of 11,000.

The 2021 Monroe County Fair is set for July 21-25.

