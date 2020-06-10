2020 Monroe County Fair canceled

The Monroe County Fair has joined the growing list of county fairs that won't be held in 2020.
In a Wednesday Facebook post, the Monroe County Agricultural Society board of directors announced that the fair, scheduled for July 29 through Aug. 2 at Tomah Recreation Park, has been canceled.
The post says the agricultural society had been "in constant consultation with the Monroe County Health and Human Services departments" during the decision-making process shrouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The cancellation of the fair brings a great deal of disappointment to those people who plan, attend, exhibit, participate and support the fair," the post says. "However, the safety and well-being of all involved are of utmost importance. The difficulties encountered in social distancing, limiting the number of attendees, maintaining a high level of sanitation and insuring a safe and healthy experience are huge."
The cancellation comes a day after Vernon and La Crosse counties called off their fairs. It also comes one day after the Warrens Cranberry Festival was canceled and one month after the cancellation of the three-day National Tractor Pull Association Super National event at Recreation Park.
The Juneau County Fair in Mauston was canceled Monday, and two weeks ago, the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis was canceled for the first time in 75 years.
The Jackson County Fair in Black River Falls has yet to cancel but announced June 1 that all grandstand entertainment has been canceled. The fair is scheduled for July 29 though Aug. 2.
"We recognize the economic impact COVID-19 has had on our community experiencing financial hardship due to the situation and felt it was unfair to ask for financial support and participation during these times," the post reads. "This, along with our Tomah Pull cancellation, has proven to be the most difficult decisions that the fair board has had to make over the years."
The Monroe County Fair dates back to 1858, when the first one was held in Sparta. In 1869, the Eastern Monroe Agricultural Society held its first fair in Tomah. It survived through the Great Depression and World War II with the 1945 fair drawing a paid attendance of 11,000.
The 2021 Monroe County Fair is set for July 21-25.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
