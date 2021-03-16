7 Rivers Skating Club to honor senior skaters

For Hannah, figure skating has been one of many different sports, activities and clubs that she’s been a part of over the years.

She has competed in cross country at the state level, run both cross country and track during her high school career and is a swimmer. Off the track and out of the pool, Hannah has also taken part in marching band, Jazz Club, Interact, Link Crew, and National Honor Society, among a host of other activities and interests that include dog obedience training and photography.

But there’s just something about figure skating that makes it stand out from the rest in her long list of activities that she’s taken part in over the last 18 years.

“(Skating) is a very different experience from other sports (that I’m) more competitive in, and I appreciate having THAT outlet,” said Hannah, adding, “I know many people fall in love with this sport.”

As the years went by, skating stood out in comparison to other sports she took part in because, as Hannah said, “the progress made on the ice isn’t linear or even fast sometimes.”

“I have stuck with skating because I want to better myself,” she added. “I like how freeing it is.”