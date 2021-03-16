7 Rivers Skating Club to honor senior skaters

For graduating Tomah High School seniors and 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club members Madi Pfeffer and Hannah Wilcox-Borg, the majority of their lives have been spent on the ice.
Madi’s skating journey started at age 3 thanks to a family friend, while Hannah’s own love of skating began back in first grade when her mom signed her up for lessons.
Over the years, the club and the ice have meant different things to each one.
For Madi, who describes the rink as “a safe place,” skating provided a family away from family, and she describes the club as feeling more like a family than just another team or club.
While her club family supported her on the ice, Madi recognizes the many people who have helped to keep her there over the years – namely her parents and coaches.
“They (my parents) have encouraged me to keep going through the years and paid for as much ice time as I needed to be successful,” she said.
Her current coach, Jocelyn Buchholtz, gave Madi a new perspective on skating that she said she hadn’t had before.
“I’ve always appreciated the creative side of figure skating; I try my best to make it fun, and I think I’ve shared this mindset with Madi, Jocelyn said, adding, “I’ve watched Madi grow to love skating more than she already did, and I’m extremely proud of her.”
For Hannah, figure skating has been one of many different sports, activities and clubs that she’s been a part of over the years.
She has competed in cross country at the state level, run both cross country and track during her high school career and is a swimmer. Off the track and out of the pool, Hannah has also taken part in marching band, Jazz Club, Interact, Link Crew, and National Honor Society, among a host of other activities and interests that include dog obedience training and photography.
But there’s just something about figure skating that makes it stand out from the rest in her long list of activities that she’s taken part in over the last 18 years.
“(Skating) is a very different experience from other sports (that I’m) more competitive in, and I appreciate having THAT outlet,” said Hannah, adding, “I know many people fall in love with this sport.”
As the years went by, skating stood out in comparison to other sports she took part in because, as Hannah said, “the progress made on the ice isn’t linear or even fast sometimes.”
“I have stuck with skating because I want to better myself,” she added. “I like how freeing it is.”
Another “sticking factor” that has kept both Hannah and Madi coming back to the ice year after year has been the club’s annual ice show, which they have always enjoyed taking part in.
The theme of the 2021 annual show is “Rewind, Replay, Return to the Ice” – an homage to the 2020 show that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s Safer at Home mandate.
Typically, the annual show is open to the public, but this year, due to COVID-19 precautions, it’s just open to club family and friends.
In this final show of their club skating career – taking place March 19 and 20 — Madi and Hannah are performing in seven numbers, including senior solos. Both skaters are looking forward to performing one last time for family and friends.
And even though their walk across the graduation stage is looming in May, and their time as members of the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club is coming to a close, both Madi and Hannah have plans to keep skating in their life going forward, in some form or fashion.
In the fall, Hannah will be attending the University Wisconsin-Green Bay, where she will run cross country on a partial scholarship. But she has also already looked into taking part in synchronized skating in the Green Bay area.
Madi’s future plans include pursuing a career path as an anesthesiologist, but she’s also interested in the possibility of coaching younger skaters.
Looking back on this chapter of their lives, both girls encouraged others to give skating a try.
“(Skating has taught me) to not give up and keep working on the things you want,” Madi said, adding, “it’s a great place to grow up with your friends and make memories you’ll keep for years.”
For more information on the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, visit www.7rfsc.com or find the club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/7RiversFSC.