Dan Hemmersbach was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April.
To help Hemmersbach with future costs, a benefit is being held Saturday, July 13 at the Tomah American Legion from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hemmersbach's friend, co-worker at Volk Field and event organizer Janel Maulsby, said she hopes that community members come out and support a fellow Tomah resident.
"Hopefully we can raise money for him going along and the next stage of treatments and get people to come out visit with him and reacquaint with co-workers, friends and family," Maulsby said. "Not knowing how long of a time we have left with him, we want to make it memorable .... get him in good spirits."
Any funds raised will be a big help in the long run, Maulsby said. Besides the medical costs, there are costs associated with fighting cancer that most people don't realize such as paying for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and other everyday bills.
"The job and insurance are covering thing right now, but in the next stage (of treatment) he can't work. When you don't work, you don't have money to pay for insurance," she said. "He's trying to work when he can ... so hopefully this will get him a little further down the road."
During the benefit there will be a silent auction, raffles, strip cards, spin-to-win wheel, games and a bake sale.
There will be a meal of pulled pork or a hot dog, potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, chips and dessert. It's $7 for the pulled pork meal and $5 for the hot dog.
T-shirts and can coolers with "Hammer Strong" on them will also be for sale. Shirts cost $15 for sizes small to extra-large, $17 for a 2XL and $19 for a 3XL.
To pre-order a t-shirt, contact paysoncreations@gmail.com or 608-477-2998 or visit Hammer Strong Facebook event page, facebook.com/events/850424781983704/.
For more information on the benefit contact Janel at 608-427-6540 or Dave at 608-427-6740.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.