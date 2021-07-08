A century of public health in Monroe County

MCHD provides free car seat checks and education to families by a child passenger safety technician and also provides car seats to families that meet the eligibility requirements.

Early childhood health and nutrition

Beginning in the 1970s, programs such as The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) were created to offer nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods and connections to other community services in response to the growing concern over the health impacts of malnutrition on families living in poverty from doctors, researchers, public health and anti-poverty advocates.

Maternal and child health

A focus on providing resources and education to families in the early stages of parenthood has helped to improve maternal and child health. MCHD nurses recommend resources during postpartum or newborn home visits such as parenting classes, behavioral observation techniques and opportunities for parents to connect with each other in the community, which allows growing families to reach the appropriate milestones through the stages of life.

Control of infectious diseases