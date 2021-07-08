A century of public health in Monroe County

Public health has made significant advances over the last 100 years, thanks to achievements in biomedical, epidemiological and behavioral research and public policy. Below, we highlight some of the major public health milestones as they relate to Monroe County.
Monroe County Public Health was established July 1, 1921, when Ann Eichenberger of Lindsey was hired as the first Monroe “county nurse." Her assignments included checking the sick and quarantining people in their homes if a communicable disease was detected or suspected, and identifying children with debilitating conditions and arranging for state-supported treatment.
Vaccinations
Vaccines have eradicated smallpox globally and polio in the U.S. and have drastically reduced measles, diphtheria, rubella, pertussis (whooping cough) and other diseases. Vaccines protect entire populations by preventing the spread of disease from one individual to another. Monroe County Health Department has given various vaccines throughout its 100 years.
Fluoridation of drinking water
The Sparta Water Department began fluoridating the city water supply in 1951. Fluoridation of community drinking water is a major factor responsible for the decline in dental caries (tooth decay) during the second half of the 20th century. The history of water fluoridation is a classic example of clinical observation leading to epidemiologic investigation and community-based public health intervention.
Decrease in tobacco use
Research and support from epidemiologists, along with policy and taxation changes, played an important role in decreasing the use of tobacco since the mid-1960s.The Tobacco Compliance Program was introduced in Monroe County to ensure tobacco retailers comply with the federal Synar regulation, which requires states to maintain a youth access to tobacco rate of less than 20% by focusing on positive reinforcement protocol to support retailers who “do the right thing” and refuse to sell tobacco to minors.
Decrease in heart disease
Although heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Monroe County, public health policies and education on nutrition, promotion of physical activity and advances in medical technology have contributed to an over 50% reduction in cardiovascular disease-related deaths in Monroe County since 1980.
Motor vehicle safety
Improvements in motor-vehicle safety have resulted from engineering efforts to make both vehicles and highways safer and from successful educational efforts to change personal behavior (for example, increased use of safety belts, child safety seats and motorcycle helmets and decreased drinking and driving), contributing to large reductions in motor-vehicle-related deaths.
MCHD provides free car seat checks and education to families by a child passenger safety technician and also provides car seats to families that meet the eligibility requirements.
Early childhood health and nutrition
Beginning in the 1970s, programs such as The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) were created to offer nutrition education, breastfeeding education and support, supplemental nutritious foods and connections to other community services in response to the growing concern over the health impacts of malnutrition on families living in poverty from doctors, researchers, public health and anti-poverty advocates.
Maternal and child health
A focus on providing resources and education to families in the early stages of parenthood has helped to improve maternal and child health. MCHD nurses recommend resources during postpartum or newborn home visits such as parenting classes, behavioral observation techniques and opportunities for parents to connect with each other in the community, which allows growing families to reach the appropriate milestones through the stages of life.
Control of infectious diseases
Public health staff works to control various communicable diseases by providing education, conducting interviews with patients to determine the source of infection and giving vaccinations. Controlling communicable diseases benefits the public by reducing the spread of an illness and keeping people healthy. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has helped keep more people out of the hospital and keep outbreaks to a minimum.
COVID-19 pandemic response
Public health plays an integral role in pandemic response by providing recommendations to mitigate transmission of the virus, rapid testing, contact tracing for disease investigation, and vaccinations. Seventeen contact tracers and over 30 volunteers have assisted MCHD staff in the pandemic response.
For more information on these public health milestones and our 100-year celebration, visit healthymonroecowi.org/100, see our Facebook page or call Monroe County Health Department at 608-269-8666.