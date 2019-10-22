Kathryn Burke did not go the 1996 centennial Olympics because she wanted to become a collector of Olympic lapel pins. Her brother gifted her and her mother to a week at the games in Atlanta. The free trip included five Olympic sports contests. She especially wanted to attend the equestrian events, because of her lifelong love of horses.
Kathryn was born in Chicago and with her six younger brothers, lived above the bar and restaurant that her father and mother owned. Kathryn related an early childhood adventure that started her on her love affair with horses that was capped at the 1996 summer games. Her father gave each of his children an empty beer can for them to keep allowances, extra change and other cash windfalls. When she was very young, way too young to be on the streets of Chicago by herself, she was a naughty little girl. She emptied the seven change-filled beer cans into her pockets and walked, yes walked almost five miles to Lincoln Park in north Chicago to spend all the money riding ponies and then walking home. Her parents were so happy hours later to know she was all right that she wasn’t punished. (Not so happy were her little, now-broke brothers.)
Fast forward to 1996. The Olympic equestrian contests were a two hours-long bus ride outside of Atlanta on a very hot day. Worth watching, Kathryn said, were the dressage and jumping events on that sweltering afternoon in the sun.
That is where Kathryn bought her first Olympic lapel pins. But not her last ones. She collected, bought, sold or traded over 2,000 Olympic lapel pins from 1996 to 2003.
The history of Olympic lapel pins goes way back, to the first modern Olympics, in 1896. The early ones were simple cardboard, not made-to-last tokens given just to participants and judges. One hundred years later, at the 1996 Centennial Olympics, one could buy lapel pins made by countries for each sport. (In the 1996 summer Olympics 44 sports were contested by 191 countries.) Then and still, the one-half to multiple-inch sized pins are embossed, multi-colored metal pins that depict countries’ special identifiers. (The tiny Australian National Olympic Committee pin has a kangaroo and an ostrich on it.)
While Kathryn is no longer collecting in earnest, she still belongs to the Olympin Collectors club, which is the largest world-wide lapel pin club organization. A recent fair in southern Illinois had 80 dealers along with individual traders and collectors adding to their collections. Although much of the activity with the pins now is not buying or selling in person, but trading online, there are several world-wide and internationally staged events attended by thousands of collectors.
When asked if she could put a value on her collection, Kathryn said that she couldn’t. “Each pin has a different value. Maybe only 50 were made of a pin, which would make it more valuable than one of a thousand. Many pins had 5,000, 10,000 or even 50,000 made.” She said the National Olympic Committee (NOC) pins, made by each country, are the most valuable. Collectors also treasure ‘Bid’ pins, which are made and sold by countries who want to host the next Olympics. The pins of the winning host countries are not necessarily higher in value than the “bid” pins. “Value is determined by quality and quantity.”
Kathryn sold a 2004 Salt Lake City ‘Green Jello’ pin for $500. She said she is still astounded that someone was willing to pay that much for the pin.
“They weren’t that rare − 5,000 were made and they weren’t that special,” she said. “Green Jello is the Utah state dessert and the pin just took off.”
A long-time collector, Kathryn did not limit her hobby to acquiring Olympic lapel pins. She has collected every Super Bowl medal, a Hopalong Cassidy button and a 1910 Betty Crocker button among others. After moving to Necedah in 2000, she collected and sold antique Cranberry and Heisy glassware at flea markets and auctions.
Seventy years old now, Kathryn is spending her time at the Serenity House in Tomah these days. She is sorting through her collection and organizing most of the Olympic collection to donate to the Pennsylvania Sports Museum in Pittsburgh, which has a section devoted to Olympic lapel pins. For the more interesting and rarer ones? Kathryn said, “They’re for my family.”
