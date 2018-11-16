Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving Dinner will mark its 26th consecutive year on Nov. 22.
The dinner will begin at 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day with a prayer at the Tomah American Legion Hall, 800 Wisconsin St.
Tina Thompson, executive director for the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor's Bureau and daughter-in-law of the late Ed Thompson, who began the event in 1992, said she and her husband, Chip Thompson, continue the event because there's a need in the community for compassion.
"This is more about spending time with people and acknowledging just what it is to make people feel they are not alone," she said. "The biggest takeaway for me is recognizing how many people in the community just need someone to talk to and be with on the holidays. Being alone is an awful thing, and people need interaction and need to be seen, and that’s what Thanksgiving is about for us. We don’t want anyone to spend a holiday alone."
It's a fantastic event for the community, Tomah mayor Mike Murray said.
"It was a tremendous idea that has continued to grow, and it's a great reminder of the impact (Ed Thompson) had on the community," Murray said. "My hat is off to all the people that make it happen. There are a lot of working parts, a lot of volunteers, and my hat is off to them because it’s a tremendous undertaking, and they do it so willingly."
Volunteers are needed to serve food, seat guests, prepare and deliver meals and to share conversation. Monetary donations will be accepted the day of the meal or can be mailed to: Mr. Ed's Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 119 Alyssa St., Tomah, WI 54660.
Pie donations can be dropped off the day before Thanksgiving at the Tomah Chamber and Visitor's Center, 310 N. Superior Ave. or Thanksgiving morning at the American Legion.
Questions regarding Thanksgiving or donations can be directed to Tina Thompson at 608-343-4956 or 608-372-2166.
