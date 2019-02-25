Terri Whereatt is now a hall of fame member.
On Nov. 17, Whereatt, the former Tomah High School dance team coach, was inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Hall of Fame.
For 28 years, from 1985 to 2013, Whereatt was the head coach for the THS dance team.
During that time, Whereatt led her teams to the state-level competition numerous times, placing as high as fourth fourth in Division 2 Funk in 2005-06 and third in 2006-07. She has also seen her teams perform at the Cotton Bowl in Texas; the Carquest Bowl in Flroida, a Milwaukee Bucks game, the UPA Nationals in Minneapolis and on a Carnival Cruise. And in 2010 Whereatt was named the Tomah High School coach of the year.
Presently Whereatt is a special education teacher at Tomah Middle School and is a coach/team manager for the Tomah High School clay target team.
In addition to her coaching duties, she was the secretary of the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Board of Director from 1993-2003, and from 2004 to 2017 she was the site director for the WACPC State Dance Championships at the La Crosse Center, helping establish the La Crosse Center as the site for championships.
Whereatt said she never expected to be involved in dance for so long, but she found a passion for coaching and loved the challenge, creativity and camaraderie involved being a dance coach.
She said it felt wonderful to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“It was quite an honor and I was surprised,” she said. “I spent many years in coaching and with the WACPC organization on the board, so it was an honor.”
It was exciting to receive the news, Whereatt said. Immediately after she told two of her close friends who were also dance coaches, though both have since retired, and invited them to attend the induction.
“It was great to visit with them,” she said.
Being involved in dance was a rewarding experience, Whereatt said. She made a lot of connections.
“I still stay in touch with so many of my past dancers, some that live in town, some via Faceboook or parents of the dancers,” she said.
Coaching dance has also given her a knowledge of dance and has allowed her to watch the sport evolve.
“What we did when I was young is nothing like what they do now. Dance has certainly changed over the years,” she said. “Everything was very simple. I don’t want to say easy, but our routines were simpler. There is much more dance skill involved now and more of an edge toward studio, where back in the day we were pretty much the halftime performance and made up our own routines.”
A native of Tomah, Wheratt attended Tomah High School and was a member of the dance team, or as it was called then the pom pon squad during her junior and senior years. After high school, Whereatt went to college and eventually returned to Tomah, where she began her teaching career.
Whereatt said it took some convincing for her to agree to take over the team. The previous coach had to ask her multiple times.
“She was getting ready to quit coaching dance to spend more item with her family and she kept asking me to take over, and it just happened that in 1985 I agreed,” she said. “I didn’t think I would stick with it for so long, but over years it became a passion of mine. I loved the challenge, the creativity involved with choreographing routines, camaraderie with everyone and just seeing the final product after putting in so many hours ... that’s what kept me on.”
Whereatt said she retired from coaching in 2013 because she wanted to spend more time with her family — her husband John and son Cade, who at the time was a middle school student. He’s now a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. It’s also why she retired from the WACPC board in 2017.
“At the time it felt more important to be at my son’s events than coaching,” she said. “(Now) I think the same thing has happened. It was 14 years running state dance at the La Crosse Center, and I just had that feeling again. It was something I could let go, wanting to spend more time with my family and not having that commitment.”
