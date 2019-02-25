Former THS dance team coach Terri Whereatt (center) was inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Hall of Fame on Nov. 17, 2018. She attended the induction with two close friends who were also dance coaches, Wendy Sue Johnson (left) and Linda Machan (right). Johnson was the dance coach at Eau Claire North High School and Machan was the coach at Adams-Friendship High School.