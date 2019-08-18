Music on Milwaukee Street returns for a second year.
The music event will take place right East Milwaukee Street on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 4-11 p.m. and will feature two performers.
K. Sterling and the 85 Silver Band, a country band, will open the night at 4 p.m. K. Sterling is a country music singer/songwriter from West Central Wisconsin a member of the Midwest County Music Association.
SUPERTUESDAY, a rock/pop/country band, will follow as the night’s headliner at 7 p.m. The band has appeared in commercials, played in stadiums and coliseums and opened for national artists such as Old Dominion, Thompson Square, Gloriana, Phil Vasser, Jessica Andrews, Sawyer Brown, Emerson Drive, Kip Winger, the BoDeans and Tommy Tutone.
In addition to the music there will be food vendors and alcohol for sale, said Megan Divyak, membership and events coordinator for the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, which hosts and organizes the music festival. Event sponsors will also have booths set up.
Divyak wasn’t yet a Chamber employee when she attended Music on Milwaukee Street last year. She was simply attracted by the music and atmosphere and said it was a “blast.”
“It was so much fun. I danced the whole night; I probably put in almost 40,000 steps,” she said.
The point of the event is to bring people into the downtown for a fun night, Divyak said.
“It’s another community event for people to get together and have fun,” she said. “We wanted to host an event for the whole community to support downtown Tomah and bring everyone together ... We hope they enjoy the music.”
While it is an event for the community, only those 21 and older can attend, Divyak said. Organizers wanted an event that’s “adult focused.”
Tickets are $10 each until the day of the show. Tickets are $15 at the gate.
Tickets are available at All American Do-It Center, American Family Insurance Jeremy Haldeman Agency, Timberwood Bank, Tomah Cash Store, Vino Anjo and can be purchased online at tomahwisconsin.com/music-on-milwaukee.
