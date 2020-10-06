A NOTE TO OUR READERS

To our Tomah Journal readers:

All of us at the Tomah Journal are excited to share the news that beginning Friday, Oct. 16, we will begin publishing a new and expanded version of the Journal reaching every home in Monroe County and surrounding communities. Your new edition of The Journal will be delivered to your mailbox, and 24,000 of your neighbor’s mailboxes, every Friday ... free of charge.

Your new regional newspaper will provide local, regional and statewide news along with information from area businesses supporting delivery of your new and free newspaper.

Please help support these local businesses as you can.

As we have shared in a recent letter delivered to all current subscribers, we are offering any remaining subscription balances toward a home-delivered subscription to our sister newspaper the La Crosse Tribune or a refund, whichever is most convenient for you.

We are truly excited to deliver this new regional newspaper to you each week.