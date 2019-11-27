A redneck country Christmas: Tomah's Area Community Theater musical opens Dec. 5

Area Community Theatre could have presented A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas.

But when directors Steve Jones and Barb Sullivan learned there was a musical version of the play, there was little doubt which one they were going to produce.

"We thought it would be so much more fun if it were a musical," Sullivan said.

As a result, ACT will present A Good Old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas, the Musical, starting Dec. 5 with a dinner show performance in downtown Tomah.

Sullivan is handling the musical side of the production and is pleased with how it has come together. The music is relatively simple with pianist Lynda Clay-Palmer handling the entire accompaniment. Sullivan said the challenge is coordinating the actors with the music.

"You need more than just people just standing there and singing; you have to have movement and choreography and people who can sing or be trained to sing," she said. "Working with this group has been really wonderful. They have naturally good voices. It's just a matter of training them to sing together."