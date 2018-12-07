Craft shops and animals will be at Winnebago Park for two days.
For the fourth year the Bible Evangelical Free Church's Bethlehem Village will be held in the Winnebago Park shelter on Dec. 14 and 15 from 6-8 p.m.
Dale Neil, associate pastor at Bible Evangelical Free Church, said the aim of the village is to give people a sense of what life was like when Jesus lived.
"Our goal is always to just make it a little more tangible that 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem a baby was born and changed the world," he said. "The Bible can be seen as just stories, and we forget that they’re testimonies of what really happened. This is one way to bring that reality to Tomah, Wisconsin."
The village is booths set up as little shops such as clay working, wood working. Most of them are interactive where people can get a feel for what life had been like 2,000 years ago.
There will also be a couple of children's performances and musical performances, Neil said. There will also be live animals for people to pet.
Neil said the village will be a fun experience.
"You can touch and taste things and with the animals smell them; it brings a lot of reality of the Christmas message to life," he said. "It’s a great way to (show and remind people) that Jesus came and lived among us."
