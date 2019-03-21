The 2019 DECA State Career Development Conference was good to the Tomah High School DECA club.
Six members of the group attended the state meet on March 4-6 in Lake Geneva, and senior Tatianna Briggs was named the state champion.
It was the first time Tomah DECA ever produced a state champion.
Briggs competed in two categories at state. She won her state championship for her entrepreneurship independent business plan, and was seventh in marketing communications.
She was thrilled when she was named champion, she said.
“I didn’t think I won, so I was just standing on stage and it was kind of a sad moment, a bittersweet moment,” she said. “But then being named was really exciting for me, because no one at Tomah’s ever done that, so I didn’t think that would be something I could do and then it happened.”
Club advisor Dan Briggs, who is also Tatianna’s father, was excited for his daughter and the other competitors.
“I cheered very loudly,” he said. “I do want to stress that I feel that way about all my kids ... yeah, it’s special because she’s my daughter, but you want to see all of them succeed because in that environment I know how hard they work and it is really neat to see these kids be a success.”
Tatianna Briggs concurs.
“He’s as nervous as the kids are, pacing on the side,” she said.
The other state competitors were Tim Davies, who participated in marketing communications; Sophie Pokela, who competed in principles of marketing; Amanda Lowry, who participated in principles of Marketing; and Sarah Peterson and Rachel Venner, who competed as a team in hospitality services team decision-making.
Lowry said participating at state is nerve-wracking and fun.
“I enjoy the fact that you just get thrown into scenarios, and you have to really think on the dot and you only get 10 minutes to think of something that you’re getting scored on,” she said. “If you take it really seriously, you get very nervous during it.”
Peterson agrees and believes the nerves are worth it.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but it’s also really fun because you’re building life skills that you’ll have for the rest of your life,” she said.
Dan Briggs was proud of how his students did this year.
“We had a lot of first-year competitors this year; they gained a lot of experience,” he said.
Except for Tatianna Briggs, Tomah’s DECA competitors are all returning next year and will be able to mentor and help the other club members, Dan Briggs said.
“They’re all kids that get to come back next year and get to try their hand at state again,” he said. “Last year we only had the one junior. This year we only had one senior, so good things in the future for us. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Tatianna Briggs said what she’ll miss most about being a DECA member is all the activities the group does.
“DECA is not just about competing, a huge part of it is community service and building relationships with other businesses and, most importantly, with other members and other students,” she said. “That’s something I’m going to really miss as you do make so many connections and you work on so many projects that are more than yourself. They help the community overall.”
She will also miss competing and everyone she met in the club.
“It’s been a great time, and I’m really glad to have gotten to meet all these people,” she said. “Some of them I don’t know if I would have necessarily met them on my own because some of them are so much younger than me. You get to interact with freshmen, sophomores, everyone − all kind of in an equal area where you help each other build and become better people.”
Fellow senior Angel Burkhalter agrees. He said he made a lot of friends while being involved with DECA.
“I’ll miss being around my friends and helping out in the community, doing charity work and the fun activities and mainly just being around with the other DECA members/friends,” he said. “Even though it was my first year competing, I’m definitely going to miss that, I had a fun experience for my first year, and I wish I could have started as a freshman, that way I would have done it all the way through high school and get more experience because it’s really fun overall.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.