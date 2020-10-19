A summer like no other

In 4-H, summer is the golden season. The summer of 2020 was far from golden. Starting in March, Monroe County 4-H started canceling events for health and safety reasons. The spring Festival of Arts and small animal show were canceled. The decision was reached early on to cancel all overnight events through fall. This would prevent the tight sleeping quarters at camps that find 30 youth in one cabin. In-person events were put on hold until July to learn how to mitigate the spread of COVID. Then a big blow, the Monroe County Fair decided to cancel for 2020. A sad start to the summer to say the least.
What were 4-H leaders to do? Adapt, like 4-H has done for over 100 years. Many events were moved to digital versions. The Festival of Arts are joined with four other counties — Crawford, La Crosse, Richland and Vernon — to put on digital performances for those in care facilities. Approximately 50 residents at Monroe County’s Rolling Hills were excited to watch the youth participate.
The five-county Extension Area 13 — Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland and Vernon counties — held an online photo contest. The culmination of the event had a professional photographer judge the entries and provide an educational program for entrants on Zoom. 4-H clubs also turned to technology to hold meetings and educational events. Jolly Joiners of Cashton held club meetings on Zoom throughout the pandemic. The Norwalk Clovers asked their members to post videos of demonstrations of skills and knowledge for the club to watch.
As we know digital doesn’t always meet the need. Area 13 created something new: a camp in a box. All the materials for the Under the Stars Camp were delivered to families in a box. The 4-H educators led Zoom calls to help “campers” complete the projects as well as socialize. Some Monroe County 4-H clubs adapted in a more traditional way by reaching out into their communities. Clovers & Cranberries of Warrens held a milk drive. The club raised money to deliver a gallon of milk to every family in the Tomah school district. The Valle Ville club of rural Norwalk used this good idea to provide the families of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dairy products for several weeks. Both clubs worked with 4-H Agent Joshua Goede to work on ways to do this service safely. The clubs wanted to help families and farmers through the struggle. One thing was common in the 4-H Clubs of Monroe County: They supported their members through the struggle, too.
As summer sailed by, 4-H was able to start holding limited events. In August Monroe County held an adapted camp that was one day instead of the traditional overnight. The Adventure Day was held in Ontario at The OK Corral Canoe Rental and Wildcat Mountain State Park. Twenty youth in two groups enjoyed canoeing the Kickapoo, learning how to read a compass and tying knots. The youngest members of 4-H were able to have a fun day too. Clover Camp was held at The Sparrow’s Nest at the Abbey. They had fun learning about the elements of the Earth: earth, wind, water and fire.
As fall rolls around and a new program year dawns, clubs have started meeting in new ways, socially distanced in parks, in parking lots, on Zoom and voting on Facebook pages. We will continue to adapt to meet the needs of members and families. That is what 4-H does.
