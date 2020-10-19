A summer like no other

As we know digital doesn’t always meet the need. Area 13 created something new: a camp in a box. All the materials for the Under the Stars Camp were delivered to families in a box. The 4-H educators led Zoom calls to help “campers” complete the projects as well as socialize. Some Monroe County 4-H clubs adapted in a more traditional way by reaching out into their communities. Clovers & Cranberries of Warrens held a milk drive. The club raised money to deliver a gallon of milk to every family in the Tomah school district. The Valle Ville club of rural Norwalk used this good idea to provide the families of the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District dairy products for several weeks. Both clubs worked with 4-H Agent Joshua Goede to work on ways to do this service safely. The clubs wanted to help families and farmers through the struggle. One thing was common in the 4-H Clubs of Monroe County: They supported their members through the struggle, too.