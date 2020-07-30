A third of area households struggle with poverty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly a third of Monroe County households are struggling to make ends meet, according to a new study by United Way of Wisconsin.

Eleven percent of Monroe County households live below the federal poverty line and an additional 20% struggle to afford basic needs, according to 2018 data. That adds up to more than 5,000 households in the county experiencing financial struggles.

And the executive director of Great Rivers United Way stresses that the family financial situation is worse today because of COVID-19.

The United Way report — the third such report released every two years — uses the acronym ALICE to signify families that are Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.

Those families, which earn more than the federal poverty level, still struggle with paying housing, food and child care.