Absentees gain in Tomah, but most vote in person

Cram said there wasn't a significant problem with late ballots coming in. She said six ballots were collected from the post office Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and were counted. One late ballot arrived Wednesday, and another late ballot arrived Thursday. Neither was counted since ballots were required to arrive by election day.

She said four mail-in ballots were rejected because the envelope wasn't properly signed and wasn't remedied by the voter.

"The biggest problem is when they don't complete the certification on the back," Cram said. "They need to do that or we can't count the ballot."

The city already has 600 applications for the Nov. 3 general election, and the clerk's office must be ready to distribute ballots by Sept. 17.

Cram said there hasn't been a problem locally with absentee ballots getting lost in the mail but said voters should recognize that mail is now taking longer to deliver.

"Sometimes it can take a week to go six blocks," she said. "I would recommend at least a week to 10 days before election day. Any later, and I would use the drop box at city hall."

Weyer said she learned a lot after participating in the administration of her first election.