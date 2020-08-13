Absentees gain in Tomah, but most vote in person

Absentee voting is gaining popularity, but more than half of Tomah's voters opted for the traditional method in Tuesday's partisan primary.
The Tomah city clerk's office reported that 792 voters showed up in person at the Tomah Fire Department station. That exceeds the 636 voters who cast ballots ahead of the primary, either by mail or in person prior to the election at the city clerk's office.
The number of early absentees was still significantly higher than the 152 who cast early ballots in August 2018.
Outgoing city clerk Jo Cram said voter turnout in the city was 32 percent.
"We didn't have long lines," said Cram, who is staying on through the Nov. 3 general election. She'll assist her successor, Becki Weyer, whose first day was Aug. 3.
"It was steady," Cram said. "They kept trickling in and trickling out. There was never a down time."
Cram said 859 voters requested absentee ballots but believes many who requested absentees later changed their mind and voted in person.
She said voters respected precautions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Almost everybody wore a mask," Cram said. "I think people appreciated the efforts we made to make sure everything was as safe as possible. Everybody was in a positive frame of mind."
Cram said there wasn't a significant problem with late ballots coming in. She said six ballots were collected from the post office Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and were counted. One late ballot arrived Wednesday, and another late ballot arrived Thursday. Neither was counted since ballots were required to arrive by election day.
She said four mail-in ballots were rejected because the envelope wasn't properly signed and wasn't remedied by the voter.
"The biggest problem is when they don't complete the certification on the back," Cram said. "They need to do that or we can't count the ballot."
The city already has 600 applications for the Nov. 3 general election, and the clerk's office must be ready to distribute ballots by Sept. 17.
Cram said there hasn't been a problem locally with absentee ballots getting lost in the mail but said voters should recognize that mail is now taking longer to deliver.
"Sometimes it can take a week to go six blocks," she said. "I would recommend at least a week to 10 days before election day. Any later, and I would use the drop box at city hall."
Weyer said she learned a lot after participating in the administration of her first election.
"It was an interesting time to learn," she said. "The November election will be easier because I will see it from the start."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!