ACT announces auditions for 'Fish on Friday'

Tomah Area Commumity Theatre has announced auditions for the upcoming spring production of “Fish on Fridays.” The musical describes what it’s like growing up Catholic in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1943.

Director Sharon Larkin is looking for five adult males and five adult females for the cast of the show. Auditions for the musical are scheduled for Feb. 9-10 in the Gatsby Room at the theater starting at 6 p.m.

Auditioners are asked to arrive at the theater prepared to sing a short a cappella selection of 30-45 seconds of their choice.

Show dates for “Fish on Friday’s” are tentatively set for the last weekend of April and one of the first weekends in May.

Anyone with questions can call the theater at 608-374-7469.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

