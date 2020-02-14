ACT brings 'Guys on Ice' to Tomah High School stage

Area Community Theater of Tomah and Go Fish Productions are bringing Guys on Ice to Tomah.

The musical performance is set for one show Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Tomah High School auditorium at 7 p.m.

The story about a pair of Wisconsin ice fishermen has played to sold-out venues from Wisconsin to New York to California.

Fred Alley, who wrote the book and lyrics, penned the following description for the show prior to its original American Folklore Theatre production:

"You've seen them. Little wooden shanties sitting on the lake ice. Puffs of smoke rising from chimney pipes. On a quiet day, maybe the static of a tinny radio filters through plywood walls, across the frozen tundra, back to shore. In a cold world, on a cold day, on a frozen lake, these little signs of life are all most people know of a secret culture that thrives right here amongst us. Well, wonder no more."

The two main characters, Marvin and Lloyd, sing about life, love and the one that got away while keeping warm with an appreciation of good bait, a cold Leinie's and the Green Bay Packers.

