ACT brings 'Guys on Ice' to Tomah High School stage

Area Community Theater of Tomah and Go Fish Productions are bringing Guys on Ice to Tomah.
The musical performance is set for one show Saturday, Feb. 22 in the Tomah High School auditorium at 7 p.m.
The story about a pair of Wisconsin ice fishermen has played to sold-out venues from Wisconsin to New York to California.
Fred Alley, who wrote the book and lyrics, penned the following description for the show prior to its original American Folklore Theatre production:
"You've seen them. Little wooden shanties sitting on the lake ice. Puffs of smoke rising from chimney pipes. On a quiet day, maybe the static of a tinny radio filters through plywood walls, across the frozen tundra, back to shore. In a cold world, on a cold day, on a frozen lake, these little signs of life are all most people know of a secret culture that thrives right here amongst us. Well, wonder no more."
The two main characters, Marvin and Lloyd, sing about life, love and the one that got away while keeping warm with an appreciation of good bait, a cold Leinie's and the Green Bay Packers.
The story follows Marvin as he anxiously awaits his opportunity to appear on a cable television fishing show, which he believes will make him a household name, while his buddy, Lloyd, ponders a recent squabble with his wife concerning plans to spend their wedding anniversary at Lambeau Field watching the Packers play the Bears. As Lloyd laments: "Who wouldn't want to spend their anniversary at Lambeau Field?"
A fellow angler — Ernie the Moocher — pokes his head in the shanty now and then, always out for a beer or a stick of jerky, much to the dismay of the pals. Ernie is also the host of the prize-filled, audience-participation halftime show.
Songs include De Wishing Hole, Fish is de Miracle Food, and Ode to a Snowmobile Suit (complete with a zipper dance routine).
Tickets are for sale at the ACT box office, 901 Kilbourn Ave, Tomah from 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; online at Tickets.tomahact.com; by phone at 608-374-7469 or at the school the night of the show.
There will also be an art exhibit by Chris Pokela of Tomah and photography exhibit by Phil Addis of La Crosse.