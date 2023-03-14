Area Community Theatre in Tomah has formed a committee headed by Amanda Schmock and Shannon Wilcox called ACT Community Outreach. The purpose of the committee is to assist other groups in Tomah and the surrounding area by offering ACT's assistance and services.

One of the events was a recent community dinner at the Tomah Masonic Temple. Bowls of chili with cheese, sour cream, crackers; desserts and beverages were served to all who attended.

Another service was to assist at the Caring Closet in Tomah by organizing clothing and other items for foster families and others in need in of assistance.

ACT Community Outreach is planning to complete monthly projects to help others. Anyone who is aware of a group or organization that needs assistance is urged to contact the ACT office at 608-374-7469.