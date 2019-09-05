Area Community Theatre, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, is hosting Basket Bingo Palooza Thursday, Sept. 12 from 7-10 p.m.
Bingo cards, usable for the entire evening are $20 each or three for $50. Additional cards are for sale throughout the evening.
There will be five games before intermission and five games following intermission. Each game has a basket prize for the winner, courtesy of local businesses.
Local businesses sponsoring baskets are: Active Health Chiropractic, Family Vision Center, Carlson Advisors, Thunder Car Wash, The Home Pros Team (First Weber), Papa Murphy’s, Jimmy Johns, Windy Ridge Care Inc. and Murray’s on Main.
There will be a “members only” drawing for a special basket for which only ACT members are eligible. Anyone who purchases an ACT membership for $20 during the event is eligible for the members-only drawing.
In addition to bingo, there will be 50/50 raffles and refreshments on sale. This fundraiser will help ACT purchase a new boiler for the facility and provide and promote live theatre in our community.
