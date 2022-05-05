ACT in Tomah schedules auditions for 'Bye, Bye Birdie'

Area Community Theatre will conduct auditions for the summer musical “Bye, Bye, Birdie.”

Auditions are Sunday, May 22 from 3-6 p.m. and Monday, May 23 from 5-8 p.m. at the Cabaret Room at the ACT building. The theater is located at 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah. There will be signs that will help direct auditioners to the Cabaret Room.

Directors Amanda Schmock and Barbara Sullivan will need 30 actors/actresses ranging from 10-70 years old. Auditioners should be prepared to sing a 30-second musical selection of their choice. There will be no accompanist.

The theater also welcome adults who would like to assist backstage with the curtain, help set up props for the shows and serve as a stage manager.

The musical involves a time in the 1960’s when the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie. His fans are devastated, but none more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson, whose song Birdie was just about to record. Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie, pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television to a fan selected in a contest. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee declared the winner, but no one has counted on the jealous wrath of her boyfriend.

The musical has a book written by Michael Stewart with music by Charles Strouse. and lyrics by Lee Adams.

Show dates for “Bye. Bye Birdie” are August 5-7 at the Tomah High School auditorium. Practices will initially be at the theater but will move to the high school auditorium sometime in June.

Anyone with questions can contact the theater at 608-374-7469 or e-mail Amanda Schmock at singamada27@yahoo.com.

