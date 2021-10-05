ACT presents 'The Odd Couple, The Female Version'

The curtain rises this week for Area Community Theatre's presentation of the The Odd Couple, The Female Version.

Performance dates are Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at the theater located at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah.

The play transforms Neil Simon's original version of The Odd Couple into a female version with lead characters of Olive Madison and Florence Unger. The English-born Pigeon sisters from the original play become the Spanish-born Costazuela brothers, Manolo and Jesus.

Their very different personalities of the two women lead to many tests of their friendship and comedic situations.

Simon transformed The Odd Couple for a female cast in 1985 nearly two decades after writing the original version. The female version of the play was performed nearly 300 times on Broadway.

The Tomah performances are directed by Joe Davis with assistant directors Sharon Larkin and Rocky Shutter.

To purchase tickets, visit the ACT website at https://www.tomahact.com and click "get tickets."

