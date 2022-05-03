ACT production of 'Marrying Walt' begins May 12

Walt and Mary have lived with a secret from their neighbors and friends at a fictional Winter Haven, Florida, mobile home park for many years.

That's the premise of Area Community Theatre’s spring production of “Marrying Walt.” The secret will be unveiled by the ACT cast when the show runs May 12, 13, 14, 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and the afternoons of May 14, 15, and 22 at 1 p.m.

The play was written by St. Louis playwright James Danek and includes unpredictable senior citizens, their unique offspring, nosy neighbors and broken toasters.

Director Sharon Larkin is working with a cast that includes Jerry Fushianes and Dr. Bridget Owens as Mary and Walt. ACT newcomer Natalie Divyak plays the neighbor Jackie, Amy Kleespies and Shannon Wilcox play the characters of Randee and Lory, Father Tom is played by Stuart Beverly and the taxi driver is portrayed by Pete Reichardt.

Lori Ripley is serving as the show’s assistant director.

"Audiences will not want to miss what promises to be one of the most hilarious comedies ever performed at ACT," said ACT Artistic Committee chairperson Rocky Shutter. "This play is guaranteed to help you forget your troubles and be taken to a world of mayhem, mistaken identities and matrimony."

Tickets can be purchased online at tomahact.com as well as at the ACT box office starting Monday, May 9 for the two-week duration of the play. Box office hours are from 2-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 608-374-7469. If nobody is available to take a message, call, leave a message and someone from ACT will return the call.

