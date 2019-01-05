Area Community Theatre, 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah, is hosting Basket Bingo Palooza – The Winter Edition Saturday, Jan. 12 from 7-10 p.m.
Admission is $20 for the first bingo card or three cards for $50, usable for the entire evening. Additional cards are for sale throughout the evening.
“This is an opportunity to beat cabin fever, have fun, and support Area Community Theatre," event organizer Dr. Bridget Owens said.
There will be five games before intermission, and an additional five games following intermission. Each game has a basket for the winner courtesy of local businesses, including Active Health Chiropractic, Choka U Gym, Deer Creek Dental, Eupraxia Gym, Farmers & Merchant’s Bank, Gr8 Buy Auto and Detail Shop, Murray’s on Main, State Farm Insurance, The Station and Thunderwash.
In addition to bingo, there will be 50/50 raffles and refreshments on sale.
ACT members will receive free popcorn and are eligible for a basket drawing at the end of the evening. Memberships will be sold all evening.
Owens said the fundraiser will help ACT maintain its building and provide and promote live theatre in the community.
