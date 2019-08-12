Area Community Theatre directors Steve Jones and Barb Sullivan are hosting auditions for A Good Old Fashioned, Redneck Country Christmas – the Musical by Kris Bauske on Monday, Aug. 19 and Tuesday, Aug. 20 beginning at 5:30 p.m. both evenings in Area Community Theatre’s Cabaret Room.
Parts are available for six men and four women ranging in age from late teens to late 60s. Those who audition will be asked to read from a script and sing a short unaccompanied piece of one to two minutes.
The play is set on Christmas Eve, and the girls at Lou’s Diner are both frazzled and furious. Not only is the Christmas baking not going well, but their men folk have decided to spend the day hunting, drinking beer and avoiding conflict at home. Bob, a stranded truck driver, is there to witness the drama and narrate the story, which includes music and a Christmas miracle.
Show dates are Dec. 5-8 and Dec. 12-15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.