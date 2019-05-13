Students in the Area Community Theatre’s Let’s ACT Young Actors Studio will present five short plays Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Jackie and the Giant Sunflower, Tommy’s Adventure, Stone Slop, Live Fairy Tale News and Cinderella will be performed on the ACT stage under the direction of Steve Jones. These plays are the culminating activity for students, grades 2-8, who have completed 12 weeks of instruction in acting fundamentals and stage craft.

No admission will be charged, but a free will donation will be appreciated. Concessions will be available for purchase.

The theater is located at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah. The general public is invited to attend these productions.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.