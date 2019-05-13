Students in the Area Community Theatre’s Let’s ACT Young Actors Studio will present five short plays Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Jackie and the Giant Sunflower, Tommy’s Adventure, Stone Slop, Live Fairy Tale News and Cinderella will be performed on the ACT stage under the direction of Steve Jones. These plays are the culminating activity for students, grades 2-8, who have completed 12 weeks of instruction in acting fundamentals and stage craft.
No admission will be charged, but a free will donation will be appreciated. Concessions will be available for purchase.
The theater is located at 907 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah. The general public is invited to attend these productions.
