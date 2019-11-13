Area Community Theatre is holding auditions for its winter production of Neil Simon’s They’re Playing our Song Nov. 25-26 starting at 6:30 p.m. both evenings.
Auditions will be held in the Cabaret Room, which is located on the first level of the ACT complex.
This musical depicts a comedic, romantic tale of an established composer, loosely based on the real life memories of the late Marvin Hamlisch and of an aspiring young female lyricist, not unlike Carol Bayer Sayer. Professionally, their relationship works beautifully but ultimately leads to conflict on the home front. The musical includes many tunes from the musical that were actually written by Hamlisch and Sayer.
The cast is comprised of the two leads, Vernon and Sonja, as well as a Greek chorus acting (made up of two men and two women) as the inner voices of the main characters. The ages of the characters range from 25-40 years of age.
Auditioners are asked to sing a short selection of music − a portion of a song lasting 30 to 60 seconds. Songs can be performed a capella.
Show dates will be Feb. 6-9 and Feb. 13-16, 2020. Practices will be held starting Dec. 2. Most weeks rehearsals will be held Mondays, Tuesday, and Thursdays with an occasional weekend rehearsal. The schedule is subject to change based on the work schedules of the actors in the production.
The show’s directors are Rocky Shutter and Jerry Fushianes.
Anyone with questions about the auditions can call 608-374-7469 and are encouraged to leave a message if no one is available to answer.
