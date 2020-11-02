 Skip to main content
ACT to host Bingo Night Nov. 14 in Tomah
Area Community Theatre in Tomah will host Bingo Night at the theater Saturday, Nov. 14 from 7-10 p.m.

To practice social distancing in compliance with CDC guidelines, ACT will use both its Cabaret and Gatsby rooms for the event.

The registration deadline is Nov. 10. There will be limited seating, and it's recommended that players act quickly to reserve a table by going to tomahact.com or calling 608-374-7469.

Tickets are $20 or three for $50.

The winner of each game receives a special basket courtesy of local businesses. ACT members are eligible to win a special basket in a separate drawing.

Dr. Bridget Owens will once again serve as emcee.

The event is sponsored by Active Health Chiropractic Center, Thunderwash Car Wash, Gr8 Buy Auto and Detail, Deer Creek Dental Clinic, Penny Precour Law Office, Healing Therapeutic Massage, CBD American Shaman, Hometown Real Estate-Mary Schleicher, Don’s Plumbing and Terry and Sharon Larkin.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

