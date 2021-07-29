ACT's production of 'Clue' starts Aug. 5 in Tomah

Area Community Theatre is ready to challenge audiences with its four-day run of the murder mystery Clue.

Performances will be in the Tomah Middle School gymnasium Aug. 5-7 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.

The play is based on the board game Clue. The show’s producers say the performances will blend both suspense and comedy.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Patrons who still have credits remaining on their flex packs from last year can still redeem them. New flex packs will also be on sale at the theater during box office hours.

Tickets can be purchased at the ACT box office located at 907 Kilbourn St. in Tomah Monday through Friday from 2-5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 608-374-7469, visiting the ACT website at tomahact.com or at the door.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.