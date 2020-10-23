Addressing tree and shrub problems

Some of the more common questions I get at the Extension Office involve helping homeowners and landowners diagnose problems they find with their trees and shrubs.

Sometimes the problem is not due to a disease or insects. It is due to an environmental stress, or something that the owners unintentionally did to stress the tree or shrub. Brian Hudelson, the director of the University of Wisconsin Plant Disease Diagnostic Clinic, gives the following overview of the more common non disease and insect problems that we in Extension encounter when helping homeowners address problems with trees and shrubs.

Plant the right tree in the right location. Many tree problems diagnosed have to do with use of trees that are not well-adapted to the sites where they are planted. For trees to be successful, I can’t emphasize enough how critical it is that the site conditions (soil pH, light, temperature, moisture) match with the conditions preferred by the particular tree that is to be grown at the site. I constantly see trees such as pin oaks and red maples planted in locations where the soil pH is too high, leading to problems with chlorosis.