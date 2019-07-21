Some of the hardest workers at the Monroe County Fair are the youth who bring their livestock to Tomah Recreation Park.
Sunday is their day to cut loose.
The Ag Olympics, which starts at 10 a.m. July 28 in the Farm Progress Building, is open to anyone, but it's particularly popular with those who have spent the previous four days displaying and caring for their animals at the fairgrounds.
Registration is 9-10 a.m. in the dairy barn.
"It's a great ending for the fair and for the exhibitors," said Chris Schreier, president of the Monroe County Agricultural Society. "Sunday is kind of their wind-down time."
Age groups are Little Tikes (5-8), Moovers & Groovers (9-12), Teeny Boppers (13-17), Wise Guys (18-39) and Old Pros (40 and up).
Schreier said events such as the pedal tractor race, egg toss, wheelbarrow race, pie-eating contest and tire flop are designed for people of all ages to have a good time.
"They all look forward to it," he said. "You can tell they're having fun − no stress."
Julie Zebro, marketing director for the Monroe County, said the mix of age groups makes the Ag Olympics "a huge hit with everybody."
"Those are really fun events, and it’s nice to see adults who participate in that as well," Zebro said. "Every year it seems to get bigger and (more) fun − there’s always something to laugh about."
The Ag Olympics is held free of charge. There is no entry fee to compete, and there is no gate fee Sunday.
Youngsters 12 and under who stick round until the afternoon can compete in the pedal pull that starts at 1 p.m.
"The Pedal Pull is just a staple," Zebro said. "Every year we get ages from one to 12, and it’s a hit. Whoever wins first place get a little trophy tractor seems to be a big deal as well, which is nice."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
