Agents 4 Change summer leadership training

Agents 4 Change is a group of youth leaders who work in Monroe County schools. The group is sponsored by Monroe County 4-H and Monroe County Safe Community Coalition.
The group hosted a training for Monroe County youth Aug. 11-12. The seminars took place at The Sparrow’s Nest @ the Abbey just outside of Sparta. With funding from the Monroe County Safe Community Coalition, the event was free to the community.
Monroe County Positive Youth Development Educator Joshua Goede coordinated the content. Topics for the two-day training were leadership, community change and prevention measures for substance misuse.
Officer Rob Walensky of the Tomah Police Department joined the group to discuss the state of substances in Monroe County. Walensky informed youth on how law enforcement works to keep substances at bay. He also gave the youth a realistic picture of the consequences of substance use.
Of Walensky’s presentation, Goede said, “The youth got to hear about how far off the rails your life can go when you get involved with substance misuse.”
Eight youth attended. They represented the Sparta, Cashton and Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton schools. When asked their reasons to attend, answers varied from wanting to help youth make good decisions to following a career path to a drug and addiction counselor. The training came from materials developed by the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America, so it was a quality curriculum.
Agents 4 Change started in the Sparta Middle school five years ago. Older youth went into fourth-grade classrooms to present a 45-minute tobacco prevention lesson. The program was then picked up by Monroe County 4-H in the work of educator Joshua Goede.
“The goal is to find a way for Agents 4 Change to be in all the schools in Monroe County," said Goede. “We need more youth interested and excited to be part of helping younger students in their schools.” he continued.
In recent years Agents 4 Change has worked with three of the county’s school districts. They have presented an annual tobacco lesson in Cashton’s fifth grade, and there continues to be efforts in the Sparta Middle School. Last year the group was able to set up displays and educational centers for parent teacher conferences in Cashton and the Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton School districts.
As the group started planning its activities this year, it knew working in the schools might be a challenge. The group remains hopeful but is also is planning other options. The group will focus on The National Red Ribbon Week campaign. It plans to provide buttons for staff with this year’s theme of “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free." It is also working with their schools to connect parents with short videos that they create or are created by other coalitions. The message in the videos will be that parents have a greater influence on their children’s choices than they think.
“This is an exciting time as our group grows and starts making decisions for themselves. It will be great to see the impacts they make on the schools and in the community," Goede said.
If you would like to get involved in the Agents 4 Change at your school contact the Monroe County Extension office at 608-269-8722 or email joshua.goede@wisc.edu.
