Agents 4 Change summer leadership training

Agents 4 Change started in the Sparta Middle school five years ago. Older youth went into fourth-grade classrooms to present a 45-minute tobacco prevention lesson. The program was then picked up by Monroe County 4-H in the work of educator Joshua Goede.

“The goal is to find a way for Agents 4 Change to be in all the schools in Monroe County," said Goede. “We need more youth interested and excited to be part of helping younger students in their schools.” he continued.

In recent years Agents 4 Change has worked with three of the county’s school districts. They have presented an annual tobacco lesson in Cashton’s fifth grade, and there continues to be efforts in the Sparta Middle School. Last year the group was able to set up displays and educational centers for parent teacher conferences in Cashton and the Norwalk, Ontario and Wilton School districts.