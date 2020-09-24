 Skip to main content
Alcohol suspected in Monroe County crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 38-year-old man in Monroe County Wednesday.

Andrew Weiker was operating a westbound truck on Hwy. 33 in the town of Portland about 10:30 p.m. when it drifted onto a gravel shoulder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Weiker over-corrected, went off the roadway and rolled 1¾ times before the vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

Weiker was ejected from the truck and transported by GundersenAIR to a local hospital. The highway was closed for just under an hour.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

