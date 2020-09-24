Alcohol suspected in Monroe County crash

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured a 38-year-old man in Monroe County Wednesday.

Andrew Weiker was operating a westbound truck on Hwy. 33 in the town of Portland about 10:30 p.m. when it drifted onto a gravel shoulder, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Weiker over-corrected, went off the roadway and rolled 1¾ times before the vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.

Weiker was ejected from the truck and transported by GundersenAIR to a local hospital. The highway was closed for just under an hour.

The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Monroe County Communications Center, Cashton Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Cashton First Responders, Cashton Fire Department and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance Service.

