A 29-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly providing the heroin that resulted in a near-fatal overdose July 1. Logan Nauman was referred for delivery of heroin and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the 100 block of Benton Street, where a witness said a man was slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway. A witness told police that the man was barely conscious and slurring his words. The report says the man stopped breathing for a brief period before emergency medical personnel administered Narcan. He was conscious and alert a short time later.
Police searched the man's vehicle and reportedly found a baggie containing a brown, powdery substance and a piece of tin foil. The man's cell phone was also seized.
The man told police he purchased seven Xanax pills for $30 and .75 grams of heroin for $100 from Nauman July 1 and had ingested all the drugs by the time emergency personnel arrived.
The report says police contacted Nauman by phone Sept. 26. Nauman said he wasn’t in the Tomah area that day but would be willing to be interviewed at the Tomah Police Department. He promised to call back when he was available, but numerous police attempts to contact him over the next 24 hours were unsuccessful.
