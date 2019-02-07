Amtrak will be front and center in Tomah Wednesday.

The new Amtrak depot in Tomah will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Later that evening, Terry Brown, a representative of Wisconsin Rail Passenger Association, will host a town hall meeting on the status of the existing Empire Builder train and the possibility of a second daily Amtrak route stopping in Tomah. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Tomah city hall.

According to flyer distributed by WisARP, the discussion will include how the election of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his appointment of a new Department of Transportation secretary will impact passenger rail in Wisconsin.

WisARP will also conduct a meeting Feb. 14 in Portage, another Empire Builder stop. The outdoor Amtrak depot in Portage is being remodeled and is expected to be completed later this spring.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

