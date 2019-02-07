Amtrak will be front and center in Tomah Wednesday.
The new Amtrak depot in Tomah will be dedicated at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13. Later that evening, Terry Brown, a representative of Wisconsin Rail Passenger Association, will host a town hall meeting on the status of the existing Empire Builder train and the possibility of a second daily Amtrak route stopping in Tomah. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Tomah city hall.
According to flyer distributed by WisARP, the discussion will include how the election of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his appointment of a new Department of Transportation secretary will impact passenger rail in Wisconsin.
WisARP will also conduct a meeting Feb. 14 in Portage, another Empire Builder stop. The outdoor Amtrak depot in Portage is being remodeled and is expected to be completed later this spring.
