Anderson Monroe County's new FoodWIse coordinator

Monroe County Extension has named April Anderson as the FoodWIse Coordinator. She began her work with Extension on Jan 13. FoodWIse accounts for 50 percent of her position, while Healthy Eating and Active Living accounts for the other 50 percent. She has a teaching background that qualifies her to offer nutrition lessons. She is currently in the middle of her FoodWIse training and program planning.

FoodWIse is federally funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education, and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and serves Wisconsin residents with limited incomes. According to the 2019 FoodWIse Outcomes and Impacts report, almost one in 11 Wisconsin households faces hunger/food security. FoodWIse works from county Cooperative Extension offices in collaboration with state and local partners. FoodWIse is active in 69 of 72 Wisconsin counties. SNAP-Ed funds programming in 71 counties and EFNEP funds programming in six counties. In 2019, FoodWIse programming reached 57,467 participants in Wisconsin counties.