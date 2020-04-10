Anderson Monroe County's new FoodWIse coordinator

Monroe County Extension has named April Anderson as the FoodWIse Coordinator. She began her work with Extension on Jan 13. FoodWIse accounts for 50 percent of her position, while Healthy Eating and Active Living accounts for the other 50 percent. She has a teaching background that qualifies her to offer nutrition lessons. She is currently in the middle of her FoodWIse training and program planning.
FoodWIse is federally funded by the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education, and the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) and serves Wisconsin residents with limited incomes. According to the 2019 FoodWIse Outcomes and Impacts report, almost one in 11 Wisconsin households faces hunger/food security. FoodWIse works from county Cooperative Extension offices in collaboration with state and local partners. FoodWIse is active in 69 of 72 Wisconsin counties. SNAP-Ed funds programming in 71 counties and EFNEP funds programming in six counties. In 2019, FoodWIse programming reached 57,467 participants in Wisconsin counties.
FoodWIse is designed to facilitate voluntary adoption of healthy food choices and active lifestyles and empower families with limited financial resources to choose healthful diets and become more food secure by spending dollars wisely. FoodWIse coordinators and educators provide nutrition lessons in a variety of settings, including Head Start, daycares, and public schools. Through those lessons, children are exposed to new fruits and vegetables and learn why they are important.
In addition, FoodWIse staff teach parents how to plan and prepare healthy meals as well as support the community in making healthy choices. Anderson will be working directly with eligible partners to provide direct education programs to priority audiences as well as connecting on multi-level efforts to facilitate policy, systems and environmental changes through her FoodWIse coordinator and HEAL educator roles.
Anyone with questions can contact Anderson by email at april.anderson@wisc.edu.
