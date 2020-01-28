You are the owner of this article.
Anderson named to UW-Extension job
Anderson named to UW-Extension job

April Anderson

April Anderson

 Steve Rundio

April Anderson has been named as the new Monroe County University of Wisconsin-Extension Health and Well-Being/FoodWise Educator. Her first day on the job was Jan. 13.

This position, formerly called Family Living Agent, promotes and develops educational programming and resources to help facilitate positive health changes in Monroe County. She'll also work on issues such as health-related needs and food security and maintain the StrongBodies fitness program.

Later this spring, she'll lead the Monroe County introduction of the new federally funded FoodWise program.

Anderson has a bachelor of science degree in elementary education with a minor in early childhood. In addition, she has a master of arts degree in library and information studies. She was an elementary teacher for eight years, three of which were with the Sparta Area School District before working at the Sparta Free Library as a youth services librarian assistant for 4 ½ years. 

Anderson grew up in Ontario, and she has been a Sparta resident for the past eight years. She can be reached by stopping at the Monroe County UW-Extension Office at 206 South K St., Sparta; by calling 608-269-8722; or emailing her at april.anderson@wisc.edu.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Most Popular

