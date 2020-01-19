Anglers can access Fort McCoy for early catch-and-release trout

Wisconsin’s early catch-and-release trout season, which includes Fort McCoy streams and tributaries, opened Jan. 4 and continues until 11:59 p.m. May 1.

Only artificial lures may be used during the early catch-and-release trout season, and all fish caught must be released immediately, said Fort McCoy fisheries biologist John Noble with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. The appropriate Fort McCoy permit, Wisconsin license, and trout stamp are required.

Access to Fort McCoy’s trout streams and tributaries is fairly easy, Noble said.

“There are many great trout fishing opportunities available within close proximity of several major roadways at Fort McCoy,” Noble said.

Fishing licenses and permits for 2019 are valid through March 31, 2020. A 2020 Wisconsin fishing license, trout stamp, and related Fort McCoy permit will be required starting April 1.

The 2020 licenses can be purchased from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources online at https://gowild.wi.gov. All prospective anglers have to do is create an account at the Go Wild site, select the licenses they need, pay for the licenses, and print them, all online.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}