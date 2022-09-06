 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual Area Community Theatre banquet Sept. 15 in Tomah

  • 0

Area Community Theatre will hold its annual banquet and awards ceremony Thursday,  Sept. 15 at the Gatsby Room of the theater complex, located at 903 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.

Cocktails will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by awards, entertainment and an auction at 7:30 p.m.

The theme for this year is "Dreams Do Come True."

The banquet will honor individuals and groups who have made special contributions to ACT during the past year.

Tickets are $45 with a table of eight for $360. Business attire is recommended for the event.

To purchase tickets, call the theater at 608-797-1247 or visit tomahact.com.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

