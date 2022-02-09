 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annual fisheree set for Feb. 12 at Tomah's Winnebago Park

The Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance Ice Fisheree will be held at Lake Tomah Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public. There is no entry/admission fee. Cash prizes will be awarded in youth and adult divisions for fish caught in various categories.

Visit the TWSA Trailer in Winnebago Park for event information and catch registration as well as food, beverage,and raffle ticket sales.

The drawing for the main raffle, which features a variety of outdoor sporting equipment/gear, will be held at 3 p.m. (need not be present to win).

The annual event is a fundraiser to help support club events, operations, and activities throughout the year. For more about TWSA, visit the club's Facebook page at facebook.com/TomahWarrensSportsmansAlliance/

