Applications are now available for the 2019 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, an award given to families who operate multi-generational farms.
To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program held on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in conjunction with the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
Honorees will receive complimentary state fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo, a certificate and an outdoor display sign.
The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s centennial celebration. The sesquicentennial program originated in 1998 as part of the state's sesquicentennial.
Applications for the Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award are available now at the Monroe County Extension office or the Monroe County Register of Deeds office and must be postmarked by March 1, 2019.
