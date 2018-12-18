City of Tomah Parks and Recreation will begin taking 2019 park shelter reservations starting Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.
Applicants can reserve anytime online at tomahonline.com, Parks and Recreation Department, then click the online registration or by walk in during business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the City Clerk’s office, 819 Superior Ave.
To set up an account for either walk-in or online registration, visit tomahonline.com, Parks and Recreation, select online registration and then create an account. The cost for enclosed shelters is $80 for residents of the city of Tomah and $125 for non-residents (town of Tomah, town of La Grange, and others who reside outside the city limits).
Open shelters cost $50 for residents and $80 for non-residents.
For questions contact Tomah city hall at 608-374-7420.
