Applications due May 1 for outstanding conservationists in Monroe County

The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is seeking nominations for Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year and Conservationist of the Year.
The Monroe County Land Stewardship Awards Committee is a group led by the Monroe County Land Conservation Department that also includes the local Department of Natural Resources foresters, NRCS, University of Wisconsin-Extension and some farmers and landowners who are interested in recognizing individuals who are doing an outstanding job of using conservation practices and promoting conservation.
One of the awards they are seeking nominations for is Outstanding Conservation Farmer of the Year. The award is given to a farmer with a long track record of implementing conservation practices as part of their farming operation.
You have free articles remaining.
The Outstanding Conservationist award is open to any landowner (who is not actively farming), educator, organization, municipality or other entity that has demonstrated a long-standing commitment to conservation.
Nomination forms are available at the Monroe County Land Conservation Office or view their website: https://tinyurl.com/y8gayy7k and are due by May 1st.
Award recipients will be recognized at the Stewardship Awards Banquet in January 2021 along with recognition of the Outstanding County Tree Farmer recipient.
For more information contact the Monroe County Land Conservation Office at 608-269-8973.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!