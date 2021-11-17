Applications sought for 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm awards

Officials at the Wisconsin State Fair have announced that applications are now available for the 2022 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award, an award given to families who have dedicated their life to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home award program at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin’s centennial celebration. The sesquicentennial program similarly originated in 1998 as part of the state’s sesquicentennial celebration.

Applications are available at the Monroe County UW-Extension office and must be postmarked by the application deadline, Thursday, March 1, 2022.

