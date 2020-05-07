Applications sought for Tomah's Thomas B. Earle fund

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Thomas B. Earle Charitable Foundation Trust has begun its annual distribution process for the 2020 calendar year.

Local tax-exempt organizations who engage in religious, charitable, scientific, literary or educational activities may apply for funding.

The trust, established by the estate of Thomas B. Earle, a 1928 graduate of Tomah High School, has been making distributions to local organizations since 1989. It is a requirement that “the annual income distributions of the foundation be used to improve the quality of the lifestyle of the handicapped and needy, both young and old.”

All distributions shall only benefit, directly or indirectly, the people living in the community of Tomah, and its immediate surrounding area.

Last year’s distributions provided over $73,000 in grants to local organizations.

Applications for the Thomas B. Earle Charitable Foundation Trust may be obtained from the Tomah Area School District, 129 W. Clifton St., Tomah.

The deadline for filing applications is June 1.

