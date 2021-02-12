APRIL ANDERSON: 'Check your credit report' campaign

Incorrect information on credit reports is among the top consumer complaints to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. In Wisconsin in 2020, almost 1,200 individuals filed a complaint about credit reporting with the CFPB. The top complaint involved incorrect information on a report, followed by problems with a credit reporting company’s investigation into a problem, along with several other concerns.
“Sometimes incorrect information is a simple data entry error, and other times, it could be a sign of fraud,” says Peggy Olive, University of Wisconsin-Madison financial capability specialist. “It is up to each individual to look over his or her own credit report for old information that should be removed, common mistakes or signs of identity theft. Better to discover an error yourself than to have a creditor find it first.”
Credit reports can affect obtaining an affordable loan or insurance policy, getting a job or renting a home. Because credit reports are so important to everyday life, federal law gives everyone the right to request three free credit reports each year. Because of the pandemic, consumers can currently order a free weekly credit report online through April 2021. You can request the reports from AnnualCreditReport.com—one each from the three credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. The free annual credit reports can also be ordered through the mail using the official request form found online or by phone toll free at 877-322-8228.
The “Check Your Free Credit Report: 2/2, 6/6, 10/10” campaign from the UW-Madison Division of Extension wants to make it easier to remember to order those free credit reports. Anyone can sign up to receive an email reminder from Extension three times a year — on 2/2, 6/6, and 10/10—on the campaign’s website: http://fyi.extension.wisc.edu/creditreport. More than 1,300 Wisconsinites from 71 counties have already signed up for email reminders.
“We know the added nudge from the reminder emails helps people to follow through on ordering their free credit report,” says Peggy Olive. “In our 2020 year-end survey of campaign participants, around one-third had checked their credit report before signing up for an email reminder. After getting email reminders, almost three-quarters of participants had checked their credit reports in the past year.”
Many consumers also have trouble accessing their credit reports because they cannot answer detailed identity questions when ordering online or by phone. If you do not answer the background questions correctly, you will be denied online access to your report. You must then mail in a written request form with copies of specific documents in order to verify their identity.
In addition, individuals who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number instead of a Social Security Number must use the official credit report request form to order their report through the mail.
The Extension year-end survey also asked reminder participants about their knowledge surrounding credit reports. One-quarter of survey respondents reported that they knew little to nothing about how long information stays on a credit report, while others reported they know little to nothing about how information gets on their report or how that information affects their report.
Information is placed on an individual’s credit report when a creditor chooses to report to one, two or all three of the main credit reporting bureaus. Generally, an individual needs to have an open line of credit for six months in order to have a credit report on file.
Negative information, such as a late credit payment, will stay on your credit report for seven years and can lead to a lower credit score. Some negative credit events, including certain bankruptcies, can stay on a credit report for 10 years or more. The good news is that the older a negative event becomes, the less impact it will have on lowering your credit score.
If you do run into challenges with your credit report or correcting information on your report, anyone can submit a consumer complaint to the CFPB on its website: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint/
In addition to email reminders and links to credit resources, the Extension “2/2, 6/6, 10/10” campaign website, fyi.extension.wisc.edu/creditreport, provides information for ordering, reading and understanding your free credit reports. You can also find out how to place a free credit freeze or fraud alert on your credit reports and whether that’s the right decision for you.