APRIL ANDERSON: 'Check your credit report' campaign

The Extension year-end survey also asked reminder participants about their knowledge surrounding credit reports. One-quarter of survey respondents reported that they knew little to nothing about how long information stays on a credit report, while others reported they know little to nothing about how information gets on their report or how that information affects their report.

Information is placed on an individual’s credit report when a creditor chooses to report to one, two or all three of the main credit reporting bureaus. Generally, an individual needs to have an open line of credit for six months in order to have a credit report on file.

Negative information, such as a late credit payment, will stay on your credit report for seven years and can lead to a lower credit score. Some negative credit events, including certain bankruptcies, can stay on a credit report for 10 years or more. The good news is that the older a negative event becomes, the less impact it will have on lowering your credit score.

If you do run into challenges with your credit report or correcting information on your report, anyone can submit a consumer complaint to the CFPB on its website: https://www.consumerfinance.gov/complaint/