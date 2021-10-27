APRIL ANDERSON: Do sugar substitutes help?

The following article is by Abiel Wettstein and Beth Olson, an associate professor in of nutritional sciences.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends limiting added sugars to less than 10% of daily calories, because eating lots of added sugars increases risk of developing obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. The two main sources of added sugar in the American diet are sugar sweetened beverages (soda, fruit drinks, sports drinks, sweetened teas and coffees and smoothies) and desserts like ice cream and baked goods.

Sugar substitutes have no or very few calories but still taste sweet. Some products, like stevia leaf extract, taste sweet but cannot be absorbed by the body, thus they provide no calories. Other products are extremely sweet-so they can be used in much smaller amounts than sugar. There is a growing list of sugar substitutes including Aspartame (NutraSweet and Equal), Acesulfame-K, Saccharin (Sweet’N Low), Sucralose (Splenda), Stevia leaf extracts (Truvia and PureVia) and monk fruit. Many food and beverage products, and even the sweeteners themselves (Truvia), use a blend of sugar substitutes. Because of their sweetness, using sugar substitutes is one way to reduce added sugars in the diet. However, the research is limited in showing that replacing added sugars with sugar substitutes is helpful in improving health.

Sugar substitutes and weight loss: People have wondered if using sugar substitutes instead of sugar might help overweight people lose weight. Alternatively, some people have worried that use of sugar substitutes will cause people to want to make up for those calories with food and gain weight. Some studies have shown that replacing regular soda with diet soda is linked to weight increases. This may be because people may feel less full after drinking diet drinks, so they eat more calories, or they feel using the diet soda gives them “room” to consume more food. Other studies suggest that diet beverages may help people maintain weight, gain less weight, and in some cases, lose more weight because they provide less calories. The research seems contradictory or to support both sides! By their nature, research studies are done in controlled conditions, done in different ways, and different studies may enroll dissimilar kinds of people. In addition, growing research supports that the metabolism of someone who is obese, even after that person loses weight, is different from someone of normal weight. This may also lead to differences in study results. So, for now, the jury is still out.

Sugar substitutes and diabetes: It makes sense that individuals with diabetes would choose sugar substitutes since they don’t provide carbs and thus don’t raise blood sugar. However, some research warns that consuming lots of sugar substitutes negatively changes the bacteria in our gut, which might even increase risks for disease like diabetes. For any use with a disease, people should talk to their primary care provider to make sure the use of sugar substitutes is appropriate for them.

Are sugar substitutes safe? Many people are concerned that sugar substitutes are chemicals or are processed and, therefore, might have side effects. Sugar substitutes in foods and beverages need to be found safe by FDA, either as a food additive or another designation called GRAS. That means that when consumed in moderation, all these products are safe for the general public, and that even if symptoms present, they’re mild. It is possible that some people are sensitive to one or more of these sweeteners and may have symptoms such as upset stomach or headaches. However, there isn’t evidence these products lead to disease like cancers.

So, what’s the bottom line? It’s very hard to know if there is a link between added sugars and health problems because the sugar itself is the culprit, because the added sugars are contributing to extra weight, which is the culprit, or because added sugars are displacing healthier foods. (It might be all these things.)

Sugar substitutes are safe when used in moderation and may be helpful for some people looking to lower their added sugars intake. However, they are not a panacea. Replacing foods high in added sugars with foods that have few or no added sugars is the best bet for getting good health outcomes. Think using water with lime slices instead of soda, a piece of fruit instead of cookies, and plain roasted nuts instead of honey-roasted nuts. Sugar substitutes may be helpful to some in achieving certain diet goals, but they are best when consumed within an overall healthy diet.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.