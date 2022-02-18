APRIL ANDERSON: Finding sources of vitamin D

According to the National Institutes of Health, Vitamin D is a nutrient you need for good health. It helps your body absorb calcium, one of the main building blocks for strong bones. Together with calcium, vitamin D helps protect you from developing osteoporosis, a disease that thins and weakens the bones and makes them more likely to break. Your body needs vitamin D for other functions too. Your muscles need it to move, and your nerves need it to carry messages between your brain and your body. Your immune system also needs vitamin D to fight off invading bacteria and viruses.

Your body makes vitamin D when your bare skin is exposed to the sun. Most people get at least some vitamin D this way. However, clouds, smog, old age, and having dark-colored skin reduce the amount of vitamin D your skin makes. In addition, many people find it difficult to get enough sunlight during the winter months, which poses a significant risk to people’s vitamin D levels. Also, your skin does not make vitamin D from sunlight through a window. Keep in mind, though that ultraviolet radiation from sunshine can cause skin cancer, so it’s important to limit how much time you spend in the sun. Although sunscreen limits vitamin D production, health experts recommend using sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or more when you’re out in the sun for more than a few minutes.

The amount of vitamin D you need each day depends on your age. Average daily recommended amounts are included here in micrograms (mcg) and International Units (IU): birth to 12 months- 10 mcg (400 IU), children of 1 year to adults of 70 years- 15 mcg (600 IU), adults 71 years and older - 20 mcg (800 IU), and those who are pregnant and breastfeeding - 15 mcg (600 IU).

Very few foods naturally contain vitamin D. Fortified foods provide most of the vitamin D in the diets of people in the United States. Check the Nutrition Facts label for the amount of vitamin D in a food or beverage. Almost all of the U.S. milk supply is fortified with about 3 mcg (120 IU) vitamin D per cup. Many plant-based alternatives such as soy milk, almond milk and oat milk are similarly fortified. But foods made from milk, like cheese and ice cream, are usually not fortified. Vitamin D is added to many breakfast cereals and to some brands of orange juice, yogurt, margarine and other food products. Fatty fish (like trout, salmon, tuna, and mackerel) and fish liver oils are among the best natural sources of vitamin D. Beef liver, egg yolks and cheese have small amounts of vitamin D. Mushrooms provide a little vitamin D. Some mushrooms have been exposed to ultraviolet light to increase their vitamin D content.

Some people are more likely than others to have trouble getting enough vitamin D:

Breastfed infants - breast milk alone does not provide infants with an adequate amount of vitamin D. Breastfed infants should be given a supplement of 10 mcg (400 IU) of vitamin D each day.

Older adults - As you age, your skin’s ability to make vitamin D when exposed to sunlight declines. People who seldom expose their skin to sunshine because they do not go outside or because they keep their body and head covered or who use sunscreen also limit the amount of vitamin D your skin produces.

People with dark skin - The darker your skin, the less vitamin D you make from sunlight exposure. People with conditions that limit fat absorption, such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease or ulcerative colitis also produce less vitamin D. This is because the vitamin D you consume is absorbed in the gut along with fat, so if your body has trouble absorbing fat, it will also have trouble absorbing vitamin D. People who are obese or have undergone gastric bypass surgery may need more vitamin D than other people.

Long-term shortages of vitamin D and calcium cause your bones to become fragile and break more easily. This condition is called osteoporosis. Millions of older women and men have osteoporosis or are at risk of developing this condition. Muscles are also important for healthy bones because they help maintain balance and prevent falls. A shortage of vitamin D may lead to weak, painful muscles. Getting recommended amounts of vitamin D and calcium from foods (and supplements, if needed) will help maintain healthy bones and prevent osteoporosis. Taking vitamin D and calcium supplements slightly increases bone strength in older adults, but it’s not clear whether they reduce the risk of falling or breaking a bone.

In children, vitamin D deficiency causes rickets, a disease in which the bones become soft, weak, deformed and painful. In teens and adults, vitamin D deficiency causes osteomalacia, a disorder that causes bone pain and muscle weakness.

If you are concerned that you do not get enough sunlight or vitamin D-rich foods in your diet, speak with your health care provider.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

