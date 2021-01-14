April Anderson: Make every bite count

According to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue “…we have taken the very important step to provide nutrition guidance that can help all Americans lead healthier lives by making every bite count.” There are four overarching guidelines, which encourage Americans to “Make Every Bite Count.” The first guideline involves following a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage. The second guideline entails customizing and enjoying nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions and budgetary considerations. The third guideline emphasizes focusing on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages from five food groups — vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins and dairy and fortified soy alternatives, while staying within calorie limits. The fourth guideline calls for limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium and limiting alcoholic beverages.