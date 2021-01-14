April Anderson: Make every bite count

On Dec. 29, 2020, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 were released. The guidelines, published by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture (and Health and Human Services every five years, provide science-based recommendations designed to foster healthy dietary patterns for Americans of all ages — from birth through older adults. Notably, this edition expands the guidance, for the first time including recommended healthy dietary patterns for infants and toddlers as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.
The new guidelines build on the previous editions and were informed by the scientific report developed by the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, along with comments from the public and input from federal agencies. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar states, “The science tells us that good nutrition leads to better health outcomes, and the new dietary guidelines use the best available evidence to give Americans the information they need to make healthy decisions for themselves and their families.”
The release provides the public with the most up-to-date evidence on dietary behaviors that promote health and may help prevent chronic disease. Steeped in scientific evidence, the key recommendations address two topics that garnered much attention throughout the development of the guidelines — added sugars and alcoholic beverages. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025 carried forward the committee’s emphasis on limiting these dietary components.
According to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue “…we have taken the very important step to provide nutrition guidance that can help all Americans lead healthier lives by making every bite count.” There are four overarching guidelines, which encourage Americans to “Make Every Bite Count.” The first guideline involves following a healthy dietary pattern at every life stage. The second guideline entails customizing and enjoying nutrient-dense food and beverage choices to reflect personal preferences, cultural traditions and budgetary considerations. The third guideline emphasizes focusing on meeting food group needs with nutrient-dense foods and beverages from five food groups — vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins and dairy and fortified soy alternatives, while staying within calorie limits. The fourth guideline calls for limiting foods and beverages higher in added sugars, saturated fat and sodium and limiting alcoholic beverages.
The new MyPlate website, which is based on the new dietary guidelines, helps individuals, families, and communities make healthy food choices that are easy, accessible, and affordable in addition to helping prevent chronic disease. There is a “Start Simple with MyPlate App” that helps build healthy eating habits.
For more information, please visit myplate.gov.
April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.