April Anderson: Steps to protect children from drowning

Drowning is a major public health issue that can be prevented. More children ages one to four die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. Drowning happens in seconds and is often silent. It can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to prevent drowning.

Learn basic swimming and water safety skills. Formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning. Keep in mind that children who have had swimming lessons still need close and constant supervision when in or around water. In addition to learning swimming and water safety skills, get trained in CPR. Your CPR skills could save someone’s life in the time it takes for paramedics to arrive. Many organizations such as the American Red Cross and the American Heart Association offer CPR training courses, both online and in person.

Wear a life jacket. Life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around natural water. Life jackets can also be used by weak swimmers of all ages in and around natural water and swimming pools. Do not rely on air-filled or foam toys, as these are not safety devices.

Designate a responsible adult to supervise closely and constantly when children are in or near water (including bathtubs). Adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading, using the phone, and consuming alcohol and drugs, because drowning happens quickly and quietly. Keep in mind that alcohol impairs judgement, balance and coordination. After swim time is over, shut and lock doors that give access to water. Consider building fences that fully enclose pools. Construct and use a four-sided fence that fully encloses the pool and separates it from the house, with self-closing and self-latching gates. Also, remove all toys from the pool area that might attract children to the pool. When visiting another home or an unfamiliar location, be proactive and learn about any potential risks.

Know the risks of natural waters. Lakes, rivers and oceans have hidden hazards such as dangerous currents or waves, rock or vegetation and limited visibility. Check the forecast before activities in, on or near water. Local weather conditions can change quickly and cause dangerous flash floods, strong winds and thunderstorms with lightning strikes.

Take additional precautions for medical conditions. Provide one-on-one supervision around water, including swimming pools, if you or a family member has a seizure disorder. Consider taking showers rather than using a bathtub for bathing. Other medical conditions such as autism or heart conditions are also associated with a higher risk of drowning.

Always swim with a buddy. Choose swimming sites that have lifeguards when possible. The buddy system is especially beneficial for people with seizure disorders or other medical conditions that increase the risk of drowning.

Consider the effects of medications. Avoid swimming if you take medications that impair your balance, coordination or judgement. These side effects increase the risk of drowning. Several medications can produce these side effects, such as those used for anxiety and other mental health conditions.

Finally, do not let swimmers hyperventilate before swimming underwater or try to hold their breath for long periods of time. This can cause them to pass out and drown. This is sometimes called “hypoxic blackout” or “shallow water blackout”.

April Anderson is Monroe County Health & Well-Being Educator/FoodWIse coordinator.

