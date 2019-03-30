Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, which serves Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah, took home some of the top honors at the Wisconsin Area Council and Youth of the Year state conference held in Madison.
Each year, Boys & Girls Club organizations from across the state come together for the annual meeting of the Area Council, as well as the celebration of the state Youth of the Year competition. Clubs are invited to submit nominations for a variety of awards that recognize exemplary leadership, programming and impact of local clubs.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin was presented to executive director, Karen DeSanto. The honor is given to an outstanding executive who leads a local organization in growth in club member attendance, program impact, and community engagement, as well as through their involvement within the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America movement and statewide efforts.
Under DeSanto’s leadership, the Boys & Girls Clubs of West Central Wisconsin’s reach expanded to include three community club locations including Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah. Beyond her local impact, DeSanto's approach to serving youth is cited as a case study in how to run clubs in rural communities. Boys & Girls Clubs of America uses her strategies and development structure to lead other clubs in the Midwest region on how to be successful, youth-serving organizations. DeSanto is sought after because she has built a reputation for unwavering commitment to the betterment of the lives of youth, and she is a reliable leader. This leadership was also recently highlighted when DeSanto was selected as one of 15 national finalists for the 2019 Maytag Dependable Leader awards. Maytag had a record number of entries from local clubs this year.
Along with DeSanto’s recognition was that of club board member Joan Kenney with the 2019 Outstanding Board Volunteer award for the state of Wisconsin. The award is given to an outstanding board volunteer who has made an impact through their leadership within the local club, as well as at the state level through the board-driven state area council. Kenney is one of the founding members of the club located in Baraboo and currently sits on the organization’s corporate board of directors.
The club celebrated the inaugural induction of board member Arlene Beagan into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame honors individuals whose achievements have made a mark on clubs in Wisconsin. Beagan was instrumental in bringing a Boys & Club Club to Baraboo, and a club was opened there in September 2001. She has continued to volunteer in the club each week working directly with club members inspiring them through the arts. Beagan also serves on the local Baraboo club Board of Directors and is instrumental in the organization’s annual gala event.
